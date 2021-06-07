Top 5 Locations to Buy a House under Rs. 1 Crore in Gujranwala

By Awais Bhatti

Gujranwala is one of the modern and advanced districts of Punjab. Gujranwala has the status of a ‘district’ and has five significant tehsils. As per the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the total population of Gujranwala district in 2017 was recorded at 5,014,196

Graana.com brings Top 5 Locations to Buy a House under 1 Crore in Gujranwala.

Citi Housing

The first area where a house can be bought under Rs 1 Cr in Gujranwala is the Citi Housing. The housing scheme is a project of Citi Housing Developers who have also developed schemes in the other districts of Punjab. The Citi Housing scheme is located adjacent to GT Road, which increases its significance in the real estate market.

The details of houses are explained as:

A 5 Marla House in the Citi Housing scheme can be purchased between the price range of Rs90lac-1cr.

Some of the prominent characteristics of the locality are:

The locality is equipped with all the essential utilities

Presence of markets nearby the locality to meet the daily requirements of the residents.

Master City

The next area on the list is Master City. Master City is the first real estate project of Master Group of Companies. The locality is located near Sialkot Bypass and is adjacent to Upper Chenab Canal. Furthermore, the locality has two phases and an overseas block that offers a unique lifestyle and a living experience in the Gujranwala city.

The price of houses in Master City is as follow:

A 5 Marlas in Master City can be purchased within the price range of Rs. 85 Lac – Rs. 1 Crore.

Few of the prominent features of the Master City are

Master City provides 24/7 security to its residence

Transport facility can also be availed on Sheikhupura Road, which is nearby the locality

Peoples Colony

Peoples Colony, Gujranwala, is also located adjacent to Sialkot Bypass road. The colony is well connected with the city and can be easily accessed from anywhere in the city. Some of the residential colonies near Peoples Colony are Allah Bakhsh Colony, Siddique Colony, and Bahar Colony.

The price and size of a house in Peoples Colony are explained as:

A 5 Marla in Peoples Colony can be bought between the price range of Rs. 80 Lacs – Rs. 95 Lacs.

Some of the notable features of the colony are

Easy to access public transport facilities from Sheikhupura Road and Sheikhupura more.

Markets are also operational in Peoples Colony to meet the daily needs of people.

G Magnolia

G Magnolia Park is another residential project in Gujranwala that can cater to people who are searching for a house in Gujranwala. G Magnolia Park is situated between GT Road and Eminabad Road. Upper Chenab Canal also flows adjacent to the locality. The housing society is divided into different blocks.

The price and details of a house are explained as under

A 5 Marla House in G Magnolia can be purchased between the price range of Rs. 70 Lacs – Rs. 85 Lacs

Below are the notable features of the G Magnolia Park

The locality is equipped with all the essential utilities, for example, electricity and gas

Markets within and nearby G Magnolia can also be accessed. There are various operational superstores in the locality.

Jalil Town

The last area on the list is Jalil Town which is also among the prominent residential societies of Gujranwala. The Jalil Town is located adjacent to GT Road near ‘Chand Da Qila’. The colonies neighboring Jalil Town include Kamran Colony, Faisal Colony, and WAPDA Town. Moreover, the FIA Divisional office is also situated inside Jalil Town.

The price and details are explained as under

A 5 Marla in Jalil Town can be bought between the price range of Rs. 65 Lacs – Rs. 80 Lacs.

