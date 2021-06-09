Aleem Dar Registers Another Record to His Name

Pakistan’s elite umpire, Aleem Dar, became the first umpire to officiate in 50 Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. Dar achieved the feat in the ongoing PSL 6 match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

The 55-year old also has the honor of officiating in most Tests, 132 matches over a period of 21 years. He has stood in more than 500 international matches which is also a record for officiating in most matches.

Dar made his debut in the international arena in 2000, in a match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, played at his hometown, Gujranwala.

The former all-rounder is currently a part of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and will be seen officiating in the remainder of the sixth edition of PSL. He will officiate in further 10 matches, including the playoffs and the final of the tournament.