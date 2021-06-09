Commentary Panel Announced for PSL 2021

A panel of international and national commentators, experts, and presenters for the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been announced.

According to details, former South African middle-order batsman, JP Duminy, former New Zealand all-rounder, Grant Elliot, English legend, David Gower, and Zimbabwean commentator, Pommie Mbangwa, have joined as the overseas commentators.

Meet our commentators, experts and presenters for the #HBLPSL6 Abu Dhabi leg!

On the other hand, Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan, Sana Mir, Sikandar Bakht, and Tariq Saeed are the local commentators while Zainab Abbas has joined as the presenter for the remaining PSL 6.

The remaining matches of the PSL 6 are set to restart today in Abu Dhabi. Two-time PSL champions, Islamabad United, will take on Lahore Qalandars in a high-octane clash that will start at 21:00 PST.

In this regard, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salman Naseer, has said the PCB has made extraordinary arrangements for the remaining PSL 6 matches.

Note that PCB postponed PSL 6 in March after multiple cricketers and officials tested positive for Coronavirus in the bio-secure bubble.