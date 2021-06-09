Pakistan’s Inclusion in Amazon’s Sellers’ List Will Boost Exports: President Alvi

President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, has said that Pakistan’s inclusion in Amazon’s sellers’ list would boost the country’s exports and generate enormous employment opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

Underlining the importance of e-commerce, he stated that Amazon was an important platform providing opportunities to youth and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to increase their outreach to international markets.

He emphasized the need to focus on the value-addition of products so that they could have a competitive edge in the global market. The President made these remarks while chairing a briefing, organized by Enablers: Amazon FBA Pakistan, on Emerging Opportunities in the wake of Pakistan’s inclusion in Amazon’s list at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

The meeting was attended by Enablers CEO, Saqib Azhar, Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Aisha Humera Moriani, senior members of various e-commerce associations, representatives of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and senior officials of the Government.

The CEO briefed the meeting about the potential of e-commerce and the issues being faced by Amazon and e-commerce sellers. While hailing Pakistan’s enlistment in Amazon’s sellers’ list, the President underscored the need to train young entrepreneurs to make them fully acquainted with the dynamics of e-commerce.

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Chairman informed the meeting that his organization was taking effective measures to train young entrepreneurs in the field of e-commerce, enabling them to capitalize on emerging economic opportunities.

To promote e-commerce, the President asked the relevant organizations to help address the issues being faced by e-commerce exporters. He urged the concerned stakeholders to encourage and facilitate e-commerce sellers to enhance exports of the country.

The President stated that Pakistan’s inclusion in the Amazon sellers list would greatly help in the diversification of exports and increase Pakistan’s access to international markets. The President appreciated the efforts made by the Ministry of Commerce for the promotion of e-commerce.