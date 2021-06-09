Power Generation From Tarbela and Mangla Dams Reduces Massively

Power generation from the Tarbela and Mangla dams has been reduced by 3300 MW, while Pakistan’s total electricity demand is currently 24,100 MW.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy, the power shortfall today is 1500 MW. The power generated by the system is 22,600 MW, and power generation will be restored within a few days.

The spokesperson has requested the power consumers to use electricity in moderation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the water inflow at the Tarbela Dam had improved. The water level had increased slightly and was recorded at 1428.27 feet. The water inflow in the dam was 151,400 cusecs, while the outflow was 100,000 cusecs.