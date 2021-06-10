Full Specs of OnePlus Nord 2 Leaked

OnePlus is readying to launch the OnePlus Nord successor, OnePlus Nord 2 this year. In March, rumors that the upcoming Nord handset will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 SoC started making rounds on the internet.

Endorsing the leak, the full spec sheet of the handset was leaked today by OnLeaks in partnership with 91 Mobiles.

Design and Display

The smartphone will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution, a single punch hole at the top left corner of the screen, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Internals and Storage

The OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a Dimensity 1200 processor at the helm topped with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

It will most likely run Android 11.

Cameras

Around the back, the handset will come with a triple sensor camera with a 50 MP sensor accompanied by an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP sensor.

For selfies, it will be equipped with a 32 MP shooter.

Battery and Availability

The whole package will be fueled by a 4500 mAh battery with support for the new Warp Charge 30T Plus.

According to this new leak, the phone will break covers in July.

