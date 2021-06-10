Here’s Your First Look at Realme’s Upcoming Laptop [Images]

Yesterday, Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth teased that the company is working on launching its first laptop. However, he neither revealed any specification details nor availability information.

Soon after the news was announced, Android Authority obtained several shots of the device giving us a clear look at what’s to come. According to the leak, the upcoming Realme Book sports a 3:2 aspect ratio screen with fairly thin bezels and a Realme logo on the bottom.

The picture shows that the laptop will come with an aluminum casing and a slim profile. In addition to his, we can also spot two USB-C ports on the left side which could imply the Realme Book will charge over USB PD. However, we cannot say this for sure.

There are two speaker cutouts on the bottom as well as a larger cutout for cooling. There is no information regarding the processor and other specifications of the laptop yet. The software side, however, is covered by Windows 10.

In other news, along with the laptop, Realme is working on a tablet that was also leaked in one of the shots. The shot reveals that the company will be calling it the Realme Pad.

The image does not reveal much except that it will have a flat display. We can only see the side profile and the protruding camera bump. The tablet is expected to run on Android but there are no further details on its size and specs for now.

Both Realme Book and Realme Pad could be announced at the Realme GT 5G global launch next week on June 15.

