SCO Launches Its Triple-Play (Internet, TV, and Phone) Services in Gilgit Baltistan

Special Communications Organization (SCO), the largest telecommunication services provider in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), has started triple-play services using GPON technology to offer super-fast broadband speeds to its customers in Gilgit city.

SCO is the first telecom operator in GB to offer high-quality telephone service, extremely fast and reliable broadband connectivity, and digital television with “amazing” video quality under one umbrella.

This milestone indicates that SCO continues to play a leading role in digitization for its customers due to the immense potential offered by Fiber Optic Services which contributes to SCO’s aim for economic growth and social development of the region.

All customers can now register for fiber-optic packages through the SCO web portal or by visiting any of SCO Customers Centers Service and respective franchises. SCO fiber-optic packages will offer high bandwidth with easy bandwidth upgrade and reliable technology with a robust and stable connectivity solution.

Meanwhile, SCO is offering a Welcome Offer under which customers get registered for the lucky draw and get a chance to win free Triple Play Connection. The offer is limited to the first 50 lucky winners.

The project was formally inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan during his recent visit to GB. The service will soon be extended to various cities in AJ&K and GB.