Apple Planning to Partner With BYD for Its Smart Electric Car

Apple is making headlines across several technological and infotainment forums across the globe following several reports suggesting that it is in talks with the Chinese Electric Vehicle (EV) producer BYD. As per the details, Apple is looking to form an alliance with the latter to obtain batteries for its upcoming smart car.

Sources privy to the matter have reportedly stated that talks between the companies are underway, and that both parties are currently trying to reach a consensus on the terms of engagement. Reports added that Apple is likely to resort to lithium-iron-phosphate batteries for their cost-friendliness owing to their composition.

As the fourth largest EV battery maker in the world, BYD has reportedly been in the sights of the US-based tech juggernaut for a long time because of its expertise in battery manufacturing, and in the EV development industry in general.

However, it has been reported that Apple is also considering other potential battery vendors in the market, such as another Chinese company called CATL — a global leader in EV and hybrid vehicle battery production.

Reports also revealed that Apple is fast-tracking its efforts to bring its self-driving smart car onto the roads earlier than originally planned. The vehicle’s design and mechanical layout are reportedly in the final stages, with the powertrain and battery among the few main elements that are yet to be finalized before the vehicle is debuted.