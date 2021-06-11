Jazz to Assist NCOC in Its Nationwide Vaccination Campaign

Following meetings with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Jazz is mobilizing its resources to carry out a nationwide awareness campaign, urging Pakistanis to get vaccinated. The decision was taken in light of the NCOC’s announcement and commitment that coronavirus vaccines will be mandatory for all public and private sector employees, so the country remains on course to reopen all sectors of the economy as soon as possible.

In support of the national cause, Jazz will be activating its communication avenues to reach millions of people who are yet to get their vaccination jabs. This campaign will go live through print, digital and electronic mediums. Jazz aims to play a key role in systematically addressing vaccine hesitancy through effective communication strategies that increase trust in the national vaccination drive.

“Realizing the responsibility that falls upon us as a leading digital communications company, we will be doing all we can in spreading the important message far and wide. With clear, fact-based messaging and the right platforms, Jazz aims to reach people who are either vaccine skeptics or those who are unaware. By raising timely awareness, the national vaccination campaign can further reduce the tide of infection,” said Jazz CEO, Aamir Ibrahim.

Due to the administration of strict SOPs, the country’s positivity rate hovers around the 3 percent mark. But the country is in need of more support from the public and private stakeholders if it is to increase the percentage of the vaccinated population. Global evidence is proof enough that this policy measure is not only critical in reducing hospitalization rates, but also in reducing transmission.

Since the outbreak of the virus, Jazz has stepped up its support to the government, through short to mid-term initiatives aimed at limiting the negative impact of the pandemic, especially in underserved regions including the strained health sector. In this regard, the company announced a PKR 1.2 billion Covid-19 relief package in April of last year, which positively impacted more than a million people.