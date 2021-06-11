KP Announces New School Timings for Summers

Following Punjab government’s suit, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has also revised the school timings for all public and private schools across the province.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department on Thursday. It stated that all the public and private schools in both summer and winter zones would operate from 7 am till 10 am.

“Primary and middle classes will remain off on coming Friday and Saturday (11th and 12th of June), and the decision regarding the commencement of the said classes will be made on 13th of June,” read the notification.

The notification further mentioned that the students of 9th and 10th classes would be taught only those subjects for which they will appear in the board exams.

Earlier on Thursday, both the Federal and the Punjab governments had also changed school timings due to the ongoing heatwave in the country.

The notification from the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Islamabad said that the schools under FDE would conduct regular classes from 7:00 am to 11:00 am from Monday to Thursday.