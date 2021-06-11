5 Pakistani Cities Named Among the Hottest Places in the World Today

As a severe heatwave continues to grip the country, 5 Pakistani cities have been named among the 15 hottest places in the world.

At the time of writing, Nokkundi, Dal Bandin, Peshawar, Sibbi, and Jacobabad are the hottest Pakistani cities and have recorded extreme temperatures.

ALSO READ

Punjab is Digitizing the Nikah Registration System

According to details, Nokkundi has recorded 48°C and is the 2nd hottest place in the world. Dal Bandin has recorded 47.5°C and is the 7th hottest place worldwide.

Peshawar and Sibbi have recorded 47°C and both are the 8th hottest places in the world. Jacobabad has recorded 46.5°C and is the 11th hottest place worldwide.

ALSO READ

Here’s How Much Pakistani Cricketers Actually Earn

Overall, Arafat, Saudi Arabia, is the hottest place in the world and has recorded 48.2°C.

Let’s take a detailed look at the 15 hottest places on earth today.