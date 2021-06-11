Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Are Causing Heart Inflammation in Some Young Men

More than 280 young men in the US have experienced myocarditis (heart inflammation) after receiving the second doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed.

In a statement, CDC said the agency started investigating heart inflammation cases due to COVID-19 vaccination after Israeli scientists claimed that Pfizer’s vaccine caused heart inflammation among young Israeli men.

The CDC is still assessing the risk from heart inflammation and has not concluded that there is a causal relationship between the vaccines and cases of myocarditis.

However, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the CDC will meet next week to further evaluate the evidence and assess the risk of myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccination.

On the other hand, while acknowledging CDC’s assessment of myocarditis cases after vaccination, Pfizer stated that the number of cases is still negligible considering the fact that 130 million have been administered both doses of either Pfizer or Moderna.

Moderna also acknowledged CDC’s assessment and clarified that myocarditis is often caused by viral infections and COVID-19 infection has caused the disease all over the world.