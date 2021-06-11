Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X Gaming Earbuds Launched

Razer has launched yet another pair of true wireless law latency earbuds dubbed the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X. The earbuds are optimized for gamers and come with a dedicated mode suitable for mobile gameplay.

Design and Construction

The newly launched TWS earbuds reflect the brand’s gaming heritage with not only its features but also its design. They feature an all-black glossy finish with the company’s three-headed Snake logo, which lights up and doubles as touch controls.

This unique design makes the earbuds stand out amongst the other earbuds on the market. The casing has a semi-open design and comes in a matte case that charges via a USB-C port.

Internals and Connectivity

The earbuds offer 60 ms low latency gaming mode which can be activated with the touch controls or via the Razer Audio App. Using this app, you can also remap touch gestures, customize the equalizer, control the lighting effects, and also update the firmware.

In addition to this, the earbuds utilize Bluetooth 5.2 for connection to smartphones and tablets. They also support Google Fast Pair is supported for Android phone users.

Each bud incorporates a custom-tuned 13mm driver. As far as the battery life is concerned, the buds can go up to 7 hours with the lights turned off and 6 hours with the lights turned on. When paired with the case, they offer up to 24 hours of playback.

Pricing and Availability

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X is available for sale at £69.99. The company is also offering a 2 years warranty.

