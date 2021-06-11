Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 17

Lahore Qalandars solidified their position at the top of the PSL points table after a 10 run victory of Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar on the other hand fall down to the fourth spot after having a negative impact on their run rate.

Lahore’s leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, bamboozled the Peshawar batting line-up, picking up his first 5fer in franchise T20 cricket.

Lahore will face Islamabad United in their next match, scheduled to be played on 13 June. Lahore will be hoping to continue their fine form and stay atop the PSL 6 points table. Meanwhile, Peshawar will face Quetta Gladiators on 12 June in their next encounter.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: