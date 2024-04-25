Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa Refuses Standard Protocol, Now Down to Two Cars

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa has reportedly decided to return the usual protocol of a CJP.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan sources stated that the CJP’s motorcade has now been reduced to only two cars. The sources also revealed that on Wednesday, Justice Isa’s vehicle made sure to stop at all traffic signals while returning from the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry.

According to the sources, the Chief Justice has instructed that traffic flow should remain normal during his movements. Previously, the sources stated, that the CJP’s motorcade consisted of 10 to 12 cars.

It should be noted that after taking oath as the CJP, unlike his predecessors, Justice Isa had declined to receive a guard of honor and VIP protocol.

Last year in December, Faez Isa ordered to auction of two highly expensive vehicles provided to him by the government. According to details, the CJP directed the concerned officials to take steps for the auction of the two vehicles, including a Mercedes Benz and a bulletproof Land Cruiser, worth millions of rupees.