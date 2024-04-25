Germany Ranked Highest for Getting Jobs Among Non-English-Speaking Countries

According to a recent study, Germany has emerged as the top choice for foreign workers seeking employment opportunities outside of English-speaking countries.

Berlin, in particular, stands out as one of the most popular destinations among them.

Germany secured the top position among non-English-speaking nations in a ranking of the most desirable countries for employment, as revealed in a report published on Wednesday.

According to the market study “Decoding Global Talent,” Germany was ranked fifth among the most preferred destinations for workers, with primarily English-speaking countries dominating the top four spots.

Australia has emerged as the new international leader this year, surpassing both the United States and Canada, the top-rated country in the 2020 ranking. Meanwhile, Germany lost its fourth-place position to the United Kingdom in this year’s study, yet it maintains its status as the most preferred non-English-speaking country.

Among those surveyed, Germany stood out as an appealing destination country for respondents from Bosnia and Herzegovina (32%), Turkey (30%), as well as Pakistan and Hungary (both 26%).

The study, conducted last December, revealed that approximately a quarter of individuals worldwide (23%) were actively seeking employment opportunities outside their home country. However, the percentage of people willing to consider working abroad currently stands at 63%, slightly lower than the 66% recorded in 2020 and significantly below the 78% reported in 2018.

In Germany, the survey revealed a significantly lower interest in seeking employment opportunities abroad. Less than half of the respondents expressed a willingness to work in another country, with just under 7% actively pursuing job opportunities elsewhere.

Among German respondents, the most favored destinations were Switzerland and Austria, followed by the United States and Spain. Reasons cited for reluctance to relocate included emotional ties to Germany, concerns about security, language barriers, and a lack of information about the emigration process.

Why Do People Prefer Germany?

According to the global study, people are primarily drawn to Germany by the specific job opportunities rather than any particular advantages of the country itself.

This trend is also observed in Germany, where job quality was cited as the main reason for almost three-quarters of those surveyed who had relocated to the country.

Following job quality, other factors that attract people to Germany include security (49%), monetary considerations (48%), innovation potential (36%), and the German healthcare system (34%).

Furthermore, among job seekers, 77% expected significant assistance from their future employers with the immigration process, including visa and work permit applications.

“It is a huge opportunity that so many people want to move to Germany for a good job. Politics and business should work together even more closely to jointly promote more flexible and faster integration into the labor market,” said Stepstone Group labor market expert Tobias Zimmermann, a co-author of the study.

Most Attractive Cities

In the latest ranking of the world’s most popular cities, London retained its top position, followed by Amsterdam, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and New York. Berlin secured the 6th spot, while Frankfurt am Main made its debut on the list, ranking 40th, followed by Munich in 41st place.

The study, published on Wednesday, was conducted by the management consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group, the Stepstone recruitment platform, and the recruitment agency umbrella group The Network. A total of 150,735 participants from 188 countries took part in the survey, including 14,000 individuals from Germany.