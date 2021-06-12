Large Scale Manufacturing Industries’ Output Increased by 12.84% YoY in FY 2021

The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) increased by 12.84 percent for July-April 2020-21 compared to July-April 2019-20, as most of the major manufacturing sectors posted growth, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to provisional Quantum Index numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the LSMI output increased by 68.07 percent for April 2021 compared to April 2020 and decreased by 6.99 percent if compared to March 2021.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 149.99 points during July-April 2020-21 compared to 132.93 points during the same period of the preceding year. The LSM data released by the PBS after collecting it from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BOS), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and the Ministry of Industries, showed that the OCAC recorded month-on-month growth of 1.32 percent in April 2021 against the previous month, and 85.76 percent growth was recorded year-on-year in April 2021 against April 2020.

The data showed that the Ministry of Industry-related sectors witnessed negative growth of 9.55 percent in April 2021 against March 2021 on an MoM basis, while year-on-year basis, it registered a growth of 99.67 percent in April March 2021 as compared with the same month of 2020.

The PBS data said that LSM-related data to the BOS month-on-month witnessed negative 2.67 percent growth in April 2021 against the previous month, and on a YoY basis, BOS witnessed a growth of 24.12 percent in April 2021 against April 2020.

The production in July-April 2020-21 as compared to July-April 2019-20 has increased in textile, food, beverages and tobacco, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automobiles, non-metallic mineral products, fertilizers, iron, and steel products, and paper and board while it decreased in wood products, engineering products, electronics, rubber products, and leather products.

Textile, the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 13.15 percent, food, beverages and tobacco 11.46 percent, coke and petroleum products 17.52 percent, pharmaceuticals 11.83 percent, chemicals 17.87 percent, automobiles 37.89 percent, non-metallic mineral products 24.60 percent, fertilizers 6.33 percent, iron and steel products 12.16 percent and paper and board 1.92 percent during July-April 2020-21 compared to the same period last year.

The sectors showing decline during July-April 2020-21 compared to July-April 2019-20 included electronics 12.90 percent, engineering products 20.61, leather products 33.33 percent, rubber products 13.08 percent, and wood products 41.34 percent.

The petroleum products witnessed an increase of 17.52 percent as its output went up from 10.074 billion liters during July-April 2019-20 to 11.839 billion liters in July-April 2020-21, while on year-on-year petroleum sector witnessed the growth of 85.76 percent as its output increased from 662.837 million liters in April 2020 to 1.231 billion liters in April 2021.

High-speed diesel witnessed 24.22 percent growth as its output remained 4.595 billion liters during July-April 2020-21 compared to 3.699 billion liters during the same period of last year, and 68.34 percent growth in April 2021 and remained 459.617 million liters compared to 273 million liters during the same period of last year.

Furnace oil witnessed 76.68 percent growth in output and remained 217.64 million liters in April 2021 compared to 123.18 million liters in April 2020 and 13.25 percent growth in July-April 2020-21 and remained 2.267 billion liters compared to 2.002 billion liters during the same period of last year.

Motor spirit witnessed a 139.17 percent increase in April 2021 and remained 325.98 million liters compared to 136 million in April 2020 and witnessed 33.34 percent growth in July-April 2020-21, and remained 2.838 billion liters compared to 2.129 billion liters during the same period of last year.

The LPG witnessed 33.30 percent growth in April 2021 and remained 72 million liters compared to 54 million liters in April 2020 and 13.38 percent growth in July-April 2020-21, and remained 729 million liters compared to 643 million liters during the same period of last year.

Jet fuel oil witnessed 163.95 percent growth in April 2021 and remained 51.67 million liters compared to 19.57 million liters in April 2020 and 22.99 percent decline in July-April 2020-21, and remained 517 million liters compared to 671 million liters during the same period of last year.

Kerosene oil witnessed 110.49 percent growth in April 2021 and remained 11.95 million liters compared to 5.68 million liters in April 2020 and 7.29 percent increase in July-April 2020-21, and remained 97.97 million liters compared to 91.31 million liters during the same period of last year.

Sugar witnessed 16.45 percent growth during July-April 2020-21 and remained 5.644 million tones compared to 4.846 million tons during the same period of last year, and registered 16.74 percent negative growth in April 2021, and remained 0.25 million tons compared to 0.30 million tons during the same period of last year.

Cement witnessed 25.36 percent growth during July-April 2020-21 and remained 41.845 million tons compared to 33.379 million tons during the same period of last year, and registered 27.44 percent growth in April 2021, and remained 4.226 million tons compared to 3.316 million tons during the same period of last year.

Tractors witnessed 65.26 percent growth during July-April 2020-21 and remained 41,327 numbers compared to 25008 numbers during the same period of last year, and registered 168.31 percent growth in April 2021, and remained 4674 numbers compared to 1742 during the same period of last year.