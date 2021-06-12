Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 18

Islamabad United climbed up to the second spot in the PSL points table after a convincing 10 wicket victory of Quetta Gladiators. This was Quetta’s fifth defeat of the tournament and will have to play out of their skins to qualify for the play-offs this season.

Kiwi and Australian opening partnership of Colin Munro and Usman Khwaja dismantled the Quetta bowling line-up and chased down the target of 133 with 10 wickets and 10 overs in hand.

Islamabad will face Lahore, while Quetta will face Peshawar in their next match as all the teams look to move up the PSL 6 points table.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: