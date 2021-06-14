1LINK and REDRETAIL Partner to Offer Bill Collection Services

REDRETAIL (JV of REDtone Group & iDMission LLC) and 1LINK recently signed an agreement to enable bill payments across retail stores in Pakistan.

By virtue of the agreement, REDRETAIL will be assuming the role of bill initiator using 1LINK’s Bill Payment Service (BPS), which is host to over 1,000 billers and enables entities to collect fixed/invoice-based and variable/top-up payments.

Pakistan is growing aggressively in terms of financial inclusion due to the country’s economic policies. Through this collaboration, consumers will have the facility to pay their bills for all billers on-boarded on the 1LINK Bill Payment platform, including utility bills, education fees, and government-associated payments, through retail/kirana stores.

This will give consumers ease and accessibility with increased access points of paying their bills at their convenience.

Speaking on the agreement, Mahnoor Nadeem, CEO REDtone Digital Services, said, “With Pakistan, what we’ve seen is a market ready for financial inclusion and on-demand serviceability. Our agreement with 1LINK ensures that we can offer disruptive services to the consumer right at their neighborhood stores.”

Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK, said, “1LINK is pleased to partner with REDRETAIL for enabling retailers to collect bills via 1LINK BPS. Customers today want convenient ways to engage with and manage their daily financial lives. Retailers under REDRETAIL will empower customers to make bill payments anytime, anywhere through a reliable and secure channel.”