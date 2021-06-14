Here’s When Monsoon Will Start in Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the first monsoon spell of the year will take place between 27 and 30 June.

It has predicted that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon as it did last year and that the usual rainfall recorded in Karachi in July is 60 mm, 60.9 mm in August, and 11 mm in September.

It is expected that the monsoon rains will remain almost normal between July to September, which is 140.8 mm.

The weather report revealed that the upper half of Punjab, the north of Balochistan, and Kashmir are expected to receive rainfall that will be moderately above normal during the monsoon.

The PMD added that flash flooding in the hill torrents of Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and urban flooding in some plain areas of the Punjab, Sindh, and KP “cannot be ruled out” during the season.