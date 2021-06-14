Punjab Announces Datesheet for Matric and Inter Exams

Punjab’s Education Department has announced the dates for the annual exams of matriculation and intermediate amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the official notification, matric and inter exams will commence from 10 July in two phases across the province.

In the first phase, exams of classes 12 and 10 will be taken, starting from 10 July and 29 July respectively.

In the second phase, exams of 11 and 9 will be held, beginning from 13 August and 29 August respectively.

Punjab’s Education Department has also instructed the schools and colleges in the province to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs which include social distancing and facemask wearing.

Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) met earlier this month and decided to hold matric and inter exams from 10 July across the country.

Note that IPEMC decided to take exams of only elective subjects of matric and inter students in order to facilitate them amid the Coronavirus pandemic.