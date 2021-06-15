Can You Guess Which International Influencer Became a Pakistani?

Rosie is a solo motorcycle adventure rider, photographer, and videographer who has explored the world with a view to inspiring others via her honest look into life on the road through her YouTube and Instagram Channels.

Her social media accounts are filled with stunning glimpses of scenery and cultures from the refreshing perspective of this warm-hearted adventurer. Thanks to people like Rosie Gabrielle, a traveler who toured Pakistan on her bike, the famous Instagram personality says that the experience ended up changing her life.

It also earned goodwill for Pakistan’s tourism sector. She ranked Pakistan as a premier tourist destination blessed with natural wonders showcasing a true positive image.

She shared how the love and acceptance she received from Pakistanis changed her perspective on life. After embarking on this journey, the Instagram influencer revealed in one of her posts that she converted to Islam. She says that her new faith brought her comfort and liberated her from her previous sufferings.

She believes that Islam offers ‘Peace, love, and oneness that one can only dream of having in their hearts’.

She revealed on her social media accounts that for her, Pakistan is the perfect country to wait out this pandemic.

“Seeing as the world continues to go through turbulent times, especially in terms of travel, I’ve decided to sit still for a while and wait it out. I still have a lot of editing to catch up on, and what better place to be than a country I absolutely love and feel at home in perfect timing to escape the Canadian winters.”

