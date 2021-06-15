PMD Forecasts Rainfall in Karachi

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast that Karachi will receive light to moderate rainfall following thunderstorms from Thursday evening to Friday night because of a pre-monsoon period.

According to the Met Department, several other cities in Sindh will also receive moderate to heavy rainfall from Wednesday to Saturday.

Karachi Met director, Sardar Sarfraz, said, “Moist currents from the North Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in Sindh from June 16 and cause rains in several districts of Sindh, including Karachi. This is a pre-monsoon system that would result in light to moderate rain in Karachi from June 17 and 18, while moderate to heavy rains are expected in different cities and districts of the province from June 16 to 19, 2021”.

Dust and thunderstorm with rain are expected at dispersed places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Ghotki districts on 16 June and 17 June while dust/thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Hyderabad Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Thar, Badin and Thatta districts from 17 June to 19 June.

“Karachi may also receive moderate dust/thunderstorm rain on 17-18 June,” PMD added.