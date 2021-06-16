Punjab Launches E-Transfer System for Teachers

The Punjab’s Special Education Department (SED) has launched an e-transfer policy system in the department, terming it as an ‘important step towards digital governance’.

The Minister for the SED, Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, inaugurated the e-transfer posting policy at a ceremony conducted at the department.

The ceremony was attended by the provincial Minister for Higher Education, Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz, the Secretary SED, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, the DG Special Education Department, Pervaiz Iqbal Butt, department directors, and other senior officials.

Minister Ikhlaq said that e-governance is being introduced in every sector under the leadership of the Chief Minister and that the launch of the e-transfer policy will facilitate teachers.

Meanwhile, the request for the transferring of teachers will be worked out during the summer vacations according to the schedule notified by the SED Punjab each year.

Minister Ikhlaq added that each vacant post will have specific merit-based criteria.