QisstPay Appoints Banking & Technology Veteran Noshad Minhas as Chief of Staff

QisstPay, the fastest-growing installment payment service for emerging markets, has appointed banking veteran and fintech enthusiast, Noshad Minhas, as its Chief of Staff and Revenue Officer.

Noshad’s appointment paves the way for realizing QisstPay’s vision of providing new and improved financial technologies to the people of Pakistan. As the Chief of Staff and Revenue Officer, Noshad will be responsible for managing all day-to-day operations of Qisstpay in order to ensure high standards in quality, processes, and customer experience.

As a fintech enthusiast with over 18 years of experience in banking and technology, Noshad holds a passion for creating extraordinary digital banking experiences. He holds a vast portfolio of serving at senior-level positions at Silk Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Bank Alfalah.

Noshad has been an integral part of taking multiple initiatives as a fintech evangelist such as cash management solutions, B2B payment portals, employee banking, ADC, wealth management products, private banking, non-resident Pakistani business, lead branch banking, and digital banking initiatives.

Excited about his new role at Qisstpay, Noshad said:

“The combined power of finance and technology sector cannot be denied. When worked upon to create unconventional digital banking experiences, the fintech sector can transform people’s lives. With a similar vision and ambition, Qisstpay has the potential to deliver the best BNPL service to Pakistani citizens and I am thrilled to be a part of this transformational journey. It’s about time fintech and BNPL services become the new normal.”

Previously, Noshad was working as the Chief Product and Business Officer in a Silicon Valley-based company CONVO CORP. His experience as a senior banker and in multinational tech companies equips him with the perfect abilities for both the start-up world and the corporate sector.

Remarking on Noshad’s addition to the QisstPay family, Jordan Olivas, CEO & Founder QisstPay, said:

“Noshad is a remarkable addition to the team. At this point in QisstPay’s journey when we are just starting, extraordinary resources like Noshad add value to our mission of becoming a truly customer-focused BNPL company. I am very much pleased to have him on board as I am positive his deep experience and expertise will help us create marvels for our clients.”

QisstPay is the fastest-growing installment payment service for emerging markets and provides the payment solution to online buyers, merchants, and business partners while increasing their consumer base. It is Pakistan’s first BNPL platform (Buy Now, Pay Later) and a promising game-changer in the world of e-commerce and fintech.