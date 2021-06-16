Realme GT Goes Global with SD888, 120Hz AMOLED, and 65W Fast Charging

Nearly 3 months after a China launch, the Realme GT has started its journey towards the global market from Europe. The phone brings flagship specifications, two memory configurations, and several color options for only €369.

The international variant is no different from the Chinese model. It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole selfie camera in the corner and a triple-lens main camera setup on the rear.

The Realme GT is one of the cheapest phones with the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. This is paired with two memory configurations including 8/128 GB and 12/256 GB. The battery capacity is 4,500 mAh with support for 65W super-fast charging through the USB C port.

The main camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

The Realme GT is available for sale in Europe for €369. It should be arriving in other markets very soon.

Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • CPU: Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680
  • GPU: Adreno 660
  • OS: Android 11, Realme UI 2.0
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.43″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 120Hz
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8GB, 12GB
    • Internal: 128, 256 GB, UFS 3.1
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF
      8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
      2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
    • Front: 16MP
  • Colors: Gold/Black, Blue, Silver
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display (optical)
  • Battery: 4,500 mAh, 65W fast charging
  • Price: €369

