Realme GT Goes Global with SD888, 120Hz AMOLED, and 65W Fast Charging

Nearly 3 months after a China launch, the Realme GT has started its journey towards the global market from Europe. The phone brings flagship specifications, two memory configurations, and several color options for only €369.

ALSO READ

Realme GT Flagship Killer Launched With High-End Specs for $430

The international variant is no different from the Chinese model. It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole selfie camera in the corner and a triple-lens main camera setup on the rear.

The Realme GT is one of the cheapest phones with the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. This is paired with two memory configurations including 8/128 GB and 12/256 GB. The battery capacity is 4,500 mAh with support for 65W super-fast charging through the USB C port.

The main camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

The Realme GT is available for sale in Europe for €369. It should be arriving in other markets very soon.

Specifications