Sindh Announces Matric and Inter Exams Schedule

Sindh’s Minister for Education, Saeed Ghani, has announced that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will be held in July.

He made the announcement in a Twitter post after chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Sindh Education Department earlier in the day.

The session had entailed a detailed discussion on examinations, and examination patterns, procedures, and timings, he said.

Minister Ghani said that the assessments for class 9 will start in July immediately after the class 10 examinations and that the class 11 examinations will be conducted in August right after those of class 12.

The attendees of the meeting agreed upon having examinations for the elective subjects only.

The minister also stated,

The results of class X and XII will be announced in the first phase after 45 days of examinations, while the results of the ninth and eleventh classes will be announced after the results of these two classes.

Moreover, only 50 percent of the students of an institute will be allowed to take classes on alternate days, while all the teaching and non-teaching staff are required to get vaccinated.

The minister gave his assurance that things will return to normal once the inoculation process is completed.