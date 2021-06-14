OnePlus Nord N200 5G Full Specifications Leaked

OnePlus is refreshing its Nord lineup for 2021. The Nord CE became official last week and now it’s time to make way for the Nord N200 5G, one of the cheapest models in the series. The budget phone has appeared in yet another leak, which details its entire spec list.

The Nord N200 5G will have a 6.49-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will have a cornered punch-hole for the selfie camera and the fingerprint print sensor will be mounted on the side.

The main chipset will be the Snapdragon 480 SoC that goes on par with the older Snapdragon 700 series chips in terms of performance. This will be paired with 4GB RAM and 64 GB (UFS 2.1) storage paired with a microSD card slot for expansion. Battery capacity will be 5,000 mAh coupled with 18W fast charging.

The main camera setup will include a 13MP primary sensor with a duo of 2MP cameras. It will have support for EIS, 720p slow-motion videos, and 1080p clips at 30 FPS. The punch-hole front camera will be a 16MP lens.

Further rumors have said that the phone will be priced below $250. OnePlus Nord N200 5G is expected to launch sometime next month.