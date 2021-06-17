PSL 2021 Match 26: Zalmi Chase Playoffs Spot With United’s Top Position on the Line

Zalmi will be looking to become the second team to qualify for the playoffs as they face Islamabad in a highly anticipated encounter. Islamabad, on the other hand, are currently leading the PSL points table and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Peshawar outclassed Karachi Kings in their previous match and will be looking to build on their momentum against Islamabad. Zalmi are expected to name an unchanged starting eleven as they continue to build on their good work with a settled lineup.

Islamabad, on the other hand, would not want to lose their focus ahead of the all-important playoffs and will be looking to finish as the leaders of the table. They are expected to make a few changes to their lineup and try different combinations before getting into the business end of the tournament.

The match will begin at 6 pm Pakistan Standard Time as both the teams take on each other. The match will be live-streamed here.

Match Details

Date Thursday, 17 June 2021 Time 06:00 pm PST Venue Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Live Stream LINK 1, LINK 2

Head-to-Head

Peshawar and Islamabad have encountered each other 13 times in PSL history. Peshawar have won 7 and lost 6. Islamabad will be looking to square things up tonight.

Peshawar Zalmi:

Wahab Riaz (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Abrar Ahmed, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan Snr., Sameen Gul

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (c), Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Brandon King, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (wk), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Akif Javed, Fawad Ahmed

Star Players

Peshawar Zalmi:

Wahab Riaz has been in scintillating form and is one of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament. Zalmi will be hoping their captain can put in a similar performance and get them over the line.

Islamabad United:

Iftikhar Ahmed has been one of the shining lights of Islamabad’s batting unit and United’s hopes will be pinned on him once again to deliver. Iftikhar will be looking to put in another match-winning performance and push for a national comeback.

Check out the updated PSL points table here.