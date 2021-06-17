Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 25

Posted 5 seconds ago by Saad Nasir

Multan Sultans thrashed Quetta Gladiators by 110 runs and maintained the fourth spot in the PSL points table, meanwhile Quetta’s hopes for making it to the play-offs came to an end as they became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.

Multan will be looking to climb further up the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Lahore Qalandars, while Quetta with nothing but pride on the line will be looking to hit a major dent in Karachi’s hopes to qualify for the play-offs in their next match

Let’s have a look at the updated points table:

Team Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR
Islamabad United 8 6 2 12 0.932
Peshawar Zalmi 9 5 4 10 0.726
Lahore Qalandars 8 5 3 10 -0.183
Multan Sultans 8 4 4 8 0.406
Karachi Kings 8 3 5 6 -0.288
Quetta Gladiators 9 2 7 4 -1.577


lens

Yashma and Fahad Sheikh Look On Fleek In Latest Shoot
Read more in lens

perspective

Arvelon Co-Founder Speaks on The “Fair” Complex in Pakistan [Interview]
Read more in perspective
close
>