Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 25

Multan Sultans thrashed Quetta Gladiators by 110 runs and maintained the fourth spot in the PSL points table, meanwhile Quetta’s hopes for making it to the play-offs came to an end as they became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.
Multan will be looking to climb further up the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Lahore Qalandars, while Quetta with nothing but pride on the line will be looking to hit a major dent in Karachi’s hopes to qualify for the play-offs in their next match
Let’s have a look at the updated points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|Islamabad United
|8
|6
|2
|–
|12
|0.932
|Peshawar Zalmi
|9
|5
|4
|–
|10
|0.726
|Lahore Qalandars
|8
|5
|3
|–
|10
|-0.183
|Multan Sultans
|8
|4
|4
|–
|8
|0.406
|Karachi Kings
|8
|3
|5
|–
|6
|-0.288
|Quetta Gladiators
|9
|2
|7
|–
|4
|-1.577