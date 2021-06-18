All Kia Sportage SUVs Recalled in Pakistan Due to Fire Hazard

There have been a few incidents of vehicles catching fire in Pakistan, and videos of vehicles engulfed in flames have gone viral on social media a few times. Conspicuously though, only certain vehicles are involved in these incidents, two of which are the Kia Sportage and the Hyundai Tucson.

After Hyundai Nishat, Kia Lucky Motors has also managed to identify the issue and has issued a recall for the Sportage SUVs from all over Pakistan.

Kia has officially requested its customers to take their vehicles to the nearest company-sponsored dealerships to be inspected. If needed, the dealerships will replace the faulty HECU fuse kits that are potential fire hazards. Both the inspection and the component replacement will be done free of cost.

The notification highlighted that the offer is only available for “eligible customers”, which may mean the exclusion of the customers who had made engine or electrical component modifications. Further details from the company are available via the contact information provided.

Hyundai Nishat had recalled the Tucson SUV almost a month ago mainly to resolve the issue with the ABS module that could have been causing the fires. It had also offered to make upgrades such as an ECU one, a protective kit installation, and an updated AVN software.

Note that the Tucson and the Sportage are essentially the same vehicles under the skin. This is why when Hyundai Nishat was the first company to recall its vehicle, people started questioning Kia for not doing the same for their SUV about a month ago. Kia has finally come to the aid of its customers, much to the relief of the owners of the Sportage.