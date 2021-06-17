Haval Closes Bookings For Its Jolion & H6 SUVs Yet Again

Seemingly, despite the recent price hike and the long wait for deliveries, Haval has yet again received an “overwhelming response” from the customers following the reopening of its bookings just three days ago.

So much so that the company has released an official notice once again, stating that due to the limited number of units, the automaker will be closing the bookings for its SUVs on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Haval had reopened the bookings for its vehicles earlier this week, along with announcing a bump of Rs. 200,000 in the prices of both its SUVs, namely, Jolion and H6. Remarkably, within just 3 days, the automaker has had to close bookings again.

Following the previous closure of bookings, the company had cited global supply-chain issues being faced by automakers all around the world due to the lockdowns imposed in the early stages of COVID-19 as the reason.

The company added in its previous statement that it didn’t want to hurt its reputation among the customers by continuing to offer bookings despite the supply chain hiccups, which could lead the customers to wait for the delivery of their vehicles for months after booking.

Haval has taken the same step again, which is most likely to enhance its position among the customers as a reliable and transparent automaker in Pakistan.