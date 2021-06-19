Poco X3 GT is Coming Soon With Dimensity 1100 and 120Hz AMOLED

Pocophone is not done with its X3 lineup just yet. The Poco X3 series is about to get another model soon as it has just been certified by the FCC.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi is Working on Another Foldable Phone: Report

The X3 GT is going to be the global variant of China’s Redmi Note 10 Pro. Note that it’s not to be confused with the international Redmi Note 10 Pro since it has slightly different specifications, appearance, and 5G compatibility.

This means that we already know the specifications of the upcoming Poco X3 GT. It will have a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ screen resolution. A centered punch-hole cutout will house the 16MP selfie camera.

The Dimensity 1100 SoC will power the device alongside 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage but without a microSD card slot. The main camera on the back will be a 64MP module next to an ultrawide lens and a macro shooter.

Battery capacity will be 5,000 mAh with 67W super-fast charging.

The pricing, however, will be slightly higher than the Chinese model. There may also be some extra color variants or minor new features. We expect to hear official news quite soon.