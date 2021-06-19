Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 to Cost more than Mi 11 Ultra: Report

The long-awaited Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has been in the rumors for ages. These rumors died off in the past year, but they are starting to become more common again, hinting that it may be launching soon.

A new report originating from China gives us possible details about the Mi Mix 4’s display as well as its pricing.

According to MyDrivers, the Mi Mix 4 is going to cost more than the beastly Mi 11 Ultra, but for a good reason. This is because the phone will feature next-generation selfie camera technology, an under-display camera. So far this technology has only been seen on the ZTE Axon 20, but it is yet to be perfected as shown by the lack of quality.

Further, the Mi Mix 4 will reportedly feature equally thin side bezels to ensure a proper full-screen experience. Though it is yet to be seen how the engineering team will minimize the size of the bottom frame.

However, the display is expected to be limited to FHD+ resolution, likely due to the under-display camera.

Other expected specifications include the Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 4,500 mAh battery, and the world-class 120W fast charging.