Here’s the Official Schedule for PSL 2021 Playoffs

Posted 2 seconds ago by Saad Nasir

Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings booked their spots in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 play-offs after a grueling ten matches in the group stages of the tournament.

Islamabad United finished as the group leaders, winning 8 and registering 16 points on the table. They will face Multan Sultans in the qualifier, scheduled to be played on 21st June. The winner of the encounter will move straight to the final, while the loser will get one more shot to make it to the final as they will move onto the 2nd eliminator.

ALSO READ

Danish Aziz Breaks the Record for Most Runs in an Over

Peshawar Zalmi finished third in the first round and will face defending champions, Karachi Kings in the 1st Eliminator, scheduled to be played on 21st June. The winner of the match will face the loser of the qualifier in the second eliminator and the loser of the encounter will be eliminated for the tournament.

The final will be played between the winner of the qualifier and the winner of the second eliminator.

Here is the full schedule for the play-offs:

Fixture Teams Date Time
Qualifier Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans 21 June 6pm
Eliminator 1 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings 21 June 11pm
Eliminator 2 Winner Eliminator 1 vs Runner-up Qualifier 22 June 9pm
Final Winner Qualifier vs Winner Eliminator 2 24 June 9pm


lens

Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3: Is Something Brewing Between Mahi and Sikandar?
Read more in lens

perspective

Arvelon Co-Founder Speaks on The “Fair” Complex in Pakistan [Interview]
Read more in perspective
close
>