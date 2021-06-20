Here’s the Official Schedule for PSL 2021 Playoffs

Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings booked their spots in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 play-offs after a grueling ten matches in the group stages of the tournament.

Islamabad United finished as the group leaders, winning 8 and registering 16 points on the table. They will face Multan Sultans in the qualifier, scheduled to be played on 21st June. The winner of the encounter will move straight to the final, while the loser will get one more shot to make it to the final as they will move onto the 2nd eliminator.

Peshawar Zalmi finished third in the first round and will face defending champions, Karachi Kings in the 1st Eliminator, scheduled to be played on 21st June. The winner of the match will face the loser of the qualifier in the second eliminator and the loser of the encounter will be eliminated for the tournament.

The final will be played between the winner of the qualifier and the winner of the second eliminator.

Here is the full schedule for the play-offs: