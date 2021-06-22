MoITT Modifies ‘Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content Rules, 2021’

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has modified the ‘Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021’.

It said that the services of a service provider or social media company would be degraded, blocked, or imposed with a penalty of up to Rs. 500 million if it fails to remove or block access to the online content or complying with the directions.

It further stated that ‘Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2020’ and the ‘Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020’, are repealed.

The modified draft rules will provide for, among other matters, safeguards and mechanisms for the exercise of powers by the Authority under the Act for the removal of or blocking access to unlawful online content through any information system.

The rules stated that every person or organization will have the right to express and disseminate any online content as enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

Provided that the Authority will not restrict, or disrupt the flow or dissemination of any online content unless it considers it necessary for the reasons prescribed in Section 37(1) of the Act subject to due process of law.

Provided further that, without prejudice to the generality of the powers in Section 37(1) of the Act, the removal or blocking access to online content would be considered necessary in the interest of

The glory of Islam,

The security of Pakistan,

Public order,

Decency and morality,

The integrity or defense of Pakistan.

The Authority will entertain complaints regarding online content. A complaint about the blocking or removal of online content may be filed by

Any person, or his/her guardian, where such person is a minor aggrieved by online content or

A ministry, division, attached department, sub-ordinate office, provincial or local department or office, law enforcement or intelligence agency of the government, or a company owned or controlled by the government.

In case a service provider or a social media company, as the case may be, fails to remove or block access to the online content or to comply with the directions issued by the Authority within the specified time, the Authority may initiate action as per following procedure:

Serve a written notice requiring the service provider or the social media company to remedy the contravention and give a written explanation to the satisfaction of the Authority for non-compliance with directions or orders of the Authority within 48 hours. If the service provider or the social media company fails to respond to the notice or satisfy the Authority in respect of the alleged contravention as referred to point (A) then the Authority may by order in writing take any of the following actions: Degrade the services of such Service provider or social media company for such period of time as deemed appropriate by the Authority; or Block or issue directions for blocking of the entire Online Information System. Provided further that notwithstanding anything contained under clause (B) of sub-rule (7), the Authority shall block Online Information System in compliance with the directions of the court or on the written directions of the federal government or Ministry of Interior, as the case may be, issued under any law for the time being in force.

The service provider and social media company will not knowingly host, display, upload, publish, transmit, update or share any Online Content, and will not allow the transmission, select the receiver of the transmission, and select or modify the information contained in the transmission in violation of local laws.

Provided that the following actions by a Service Provider and Social Media Company will not amount to the hosting, publishing, editing, or storing of any such information as specified in sub-rule (1):

The temporary, transient, or intermediary storage of information automatically within the Online Information System as an essential feature of such Online Information System, involving no exercise of any human editorial control, for the onward transmission or communication to another information system; or The removal of access to any information, data, or communication link by a Service Provider and Social Media Company after such information, data, or communication link comes to the actual knowledge of a person authorized by the Social Media Company pursuant to any order or direction as per the provisions of the Act.

The service provider and the social media company will provide to the investigation agency designated or established under Section 29 of the Act, any information or data or content or sub-content contained in any Online Information System owned or managed or run by the respective service provider or social media company, in decrypted, readable, and comprehensible format or plain version in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

The service provider and the social media company will deploy mechanisms to ensure the immediate blocking of live streaming through an online information system in Pakistan of any Online Content particularly related to terrorism, extremism, hate speech, pornography, incitement to violence, and detrimental to national security on receiving intimation from the Authority.

A significant social media company, in addition to the other obligations under Rule 8, shall: