PIA is Getting 2 New Aircraft From Irish Company

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to induct two A320-200 aircraft from Seraph Aviation Group (SAG), an aviation asset management and investment company based in Ireland.

Formerly known as Stellwagen Group, SAG offers a wide range of aircraft and lease management services to customers in the airline, manufacturing, and finance sectors.

According to details, PIA had originally issued a tender for eight A320-200 aircraft, receiving more than 130 bids from leading aviation companies.

SAG won the contract after an extensive process covering different technical and financial requirements. The two A320-200 aircraft will be delivered to PIA in July and August.

CEO SAG, David Butler, has said “Seraph Aviation Group is delighted to have secured a contract for two A320-200s with Pakistan International Airlines.”

He added, “the company looks forward to delivering both aircraft in the coming months and to commencing a long and positive relationship with PIA.”

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, has congratulated SAG for winning a well-contested tender and said “Pakistan’s national flag carrier looks forward to a productive long-term partnership with SAG.”

He added, “renewal and expansion of the fleet along with launching new and productive routes is central to PIA’s aggressive growth-based strategy.”