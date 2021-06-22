Samsung Galaxy M32 is Official With a 6,000 mAh Battery and 90Hz Display

The Galaxy M32 has just become official as Samsung’s latest budget phone. For only $200, the phone features a 90Hz display, a massive 6,000 mAh battery, and more. It has only launched in India for now but should be making its way to other markets very soon.

Design and Display

Upfront, the Galaxy M32 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. This screen can reach up to 800 nits of brightness, so viewing it directly under the sun should not be a problem.

The fingerprint sensor is housed on the right-side power button. You also get a textured rear panel.

Internals and Storage

The mid-range Helio G80 chip is the main driver of the device alongside 4GB/6GB RAM and 64/128GB of expandable storage.

The software front is covered by Android 11 themed over by One UI 3.1.

Cameras

The 64MP primary camera on the rear is paired with an 8MP ultrawide shooter and dual 2MP cameras for depth and macro shots. This camera setup can capture 1080p 30FPS and 60FPS clips.

The 20MP front camera features a wide-angle lens and is also capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The giant 6,000 mAh battery has support for 25W fast charging but Samsung has only included a 15W charger in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available in Blue and Black color options for $200.

