Samsung Has Started Working on Android 12 for Galaxy Phones

Android 12 beta became official last month and is already available on select Pixel devices. More recently, the company has started rolling out the second beta update to a few brands, and it’s slowly making its way to more smartphones.

Samsung may be the next name on the list as the company has started working on Android 12 for Galaxy devices. As Android 12 is still in the beta phase and an official release is expected in September, Samsung may become one of the first brands to get the stable Android 12 update.

It is unclear when Samsung will release the stable Android 12 update for its Galaxy phones, but as always, we know that it is going to arrive in recent flagships first. This would include the Galaxy S21 series and the latest foldables before other phones. And of course, the base Android 12 would be themed over by Samsung’s One UI.

Samsung plans to hold a developer conference in October or November this year and that is when we expect to hear more details on the stable update. The developer beta, on the other hand, should arrive sometime in August.

As mentioned earlier, it should arrive in Samsung’s latest phones first and will then make its way to older phones over time.