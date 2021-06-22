The International Festival of Creativity: Cannes Lions

Every year in the South of France, creativity is celebrated. The greatest creative minds come together to celebrate and acknowledge winning ideas. Brands and marketing people wait for the event all year, it is certainly the most prestigious stage for creative professionals.

The festival is based upon the ideal that that creativity has become a driving force for business, for change and for good in the world. Creative solutions are more effective, creative brands are more successful and creative communications are more impactful.

This festival is considered to be the largest gathering of the advertising and creative communications industry, where experts from across the world gather to have a great time while witnessing and judging the best ideas from the world over.

This year’s Cannes Lions festival of creativity is planned to commence from Mon, Jun 21, 2021 – Fri, Jun 25, 2021. Agencies and creatives work for lifetimes to achieve acknowledgement at the lions, and only the most groundbreaking ideas make it beyond that point. Winning a Cannes lion is the equivalent of winning the cricket world cup, Olympic gold or the grand prix, but for creatives.

Creativity is the use of imagination or original ideas to create something; inventiveness. Mixing that with technology and intention, has helped us add value to societies and businesses.

This year Telenor Pakistan is reportedly the only brand shortlisted from Pakistan yet, this is a big win for the industry and the country. We wish Telenor Pakistan the best of luck and congratulate the brand team for making history and helping us showcase to the world that har Pakistani is a creative force to be reckoned with