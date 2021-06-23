Pakistan’s Total Export Share For EU Rises to 33% Thanks to GSP Plus

Pakistan’s exports to the EU have increased to make up 33 percent of the total exports of the country after getting of Generalised Scheme of Preferences, (GSP+) status, said European Union’s (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara.

GSP plus status was granted by the EU to ensure duty-free entry of Pakistani products to the EU market. Now it has been extended by European Commission till 2022.

These exports mostly comprise of the textile sector, said EU envoy while speaking to the business community during her visit to Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s Largest Meat Company to Export Meat to Malaysia

She said that there is huge potential for Pakistani fresh fruits and food items to the EU market and expressed hope that Pakistan will accelerate reforms and legislative process in light of signing several conventions. She informed that the EU and Pakistan Business council would be formed and invited the KP business community to become an associate of this council.

She said that there was huge potential for KP in information technology, as well as gems and jewelry, mining, tourism, and the handicraft sector.

SCCI President, Sherbaz Bilour, assured that the SCCI will fully cooperate to ensure the implementation of all relevant EU conventions to reap benefits of Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) status.

ALSO READ

Auto Industry Urges Govt to Revise EV Policy to Enable Exports

The meeting was attended by FPCCI former President, Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI Senior Vice President, Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Vice President, Junaid Altaf, EU Counsellor, Daniel Clauses, Project Manager EU, Arshad Rashid, Smeda provincial chief, Rashid Aman, IAP president, Malik Imran Ishaq, EC members of the chamber, Abdul Jalil Jan, Kamran Zeb, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Shams Rahim, Abdul Hakeem Shinwari, importers, exporters, and traders.