Sindh Government Collaborates With Gerry’s for Vaccination of Overseas Travelers

Sindh government and Gerry’s Visa Service have entered an agreement to streamline the COVID-19 vaccine administration in the province for overseas travelers.

The agreement was signed between the Sindh government and Gerry’s Visa Service earlier today in the presence of provincial Health and Population Welfare Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho.

Under the agreement, which will come into effect from 28 June, the country’s leading visa services agency will be responsible for providing internationally approved Coronavirus vaccines, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca, to citizens who intend to travel overseas.

Gerry’s Visa Service will not only issue manual and digital copies of Coronavirus vaccination certificates but will also provide overseas travelers, including students, workers, businessmen, tourists, religious devotees, with a video recording of them getting vaccinated.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) lifted the ban on inbound travelers from 12 more countries in category C.

However, the inbound passengers from the countries recently removed from category C will still be required to submit a valid negative PCR test certificate conducted 72 hours before the flight. Upon arrival, the passengers will be needed to undergo a mandatory Coronavirus test and quarantine in case of a positive diagnosis.