NIH Successfully Produces 2nd Batch of PakVac Vaccine

National Institute of Health (NIH) has successfully manufactured the second batch of PakVac, Pakistan’s first locally-packaged single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

According to sources, NIH is waiting for a go-ahead from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) after which the batch of PakVac will be made available for use.

Last month, NIH started indigenous manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine originally developed by a Chinese firm, CanSinoBIO, after its raw material reached Pakistan from China.

The first batch of the single-dose PakVac vaccine consisting of 124,000 doses was developed at the NIH with assistance from Chinese scientists. However, NIH has now become the sole manufacturer of the CanSinoBIO’s COVID-19 vaccine as all future batches of the vaccine will be indigenously manufactured by local scientists.

Earlier this week, the Health Ministry announced to start large-scale manufacturing of PakVac after reports claimed that authorities were forced to shut down a number of Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs) in different parts of the country due to an acute shortage of Coronavirus vaccines.

The mass production of PakVac will commence from next month and the National Institute of Health (NIH) will produce 3 million doses each month, reducing Pakistan’s dependence on imported COVID-19 vaccines and ensuring sufficient availability of the Coronavirus vaccine.