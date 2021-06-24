Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Ranked as Pakistan’s Best University

The Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has been ranked the first in Pakistan and the 157th in the world in the recently released Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings-2021.

The list includes the world’s best universities that are not more than 50 years old. The table uses the same performance indicators as THE’s World University Rankings, with less weightage given to reputation.

The universities are judged based on their core missions, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. This provides the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.

The 2021 ranking includes 475 universities, up from 414 in 2020.

Discussing the development, the Vice-Chancellor of the AWKUM, Professor, Dr. Zahoorul Haq, said that the university’s core focus is on research culture and improving teaching quality.

“This achievement indicates that our faculty is talented, dedicated, and productive as teachers and researchers,” he said.

Top Ten Universities of Pakistan

No. University City Worldwide Ranking 1 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Mardan 157 2 COMSATS University Islamabad Islamabad 201–250 3 Government College University Faisalabad Faisalabad 251–300 4 Lahore University of Management Sciences Lahore 251–300 5 National University of Sciences and Technology Islamabad 251–300 6 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur Bahawalpur 351–400 7 University of Sargodha Sargodha 351–400 8 Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan 401+ 9 Government College University Lahore Lahore 401+ 10 PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 401+

