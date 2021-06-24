Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan Ranked as Pakistan’s Best University

The Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has been ranked the first in Pakistan and the 157th in the world in the recently released Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings-2021.
The list includes the world’s best universities that are not more than 50 years old. The table uses the same performance indicators as THE’s World University Rankings, with less weightage given to reputation.
The universities are judged based on their core missions, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. This provides the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.
The 2021 ranking includes 475 universities, up from 414 in 2020.
Discussing the development, the Vice-Chancellor of the AWKUM, Professor, Dr. Zahoorul Haq, said that the university’s core focus is on research culture and improving teaching quality.
“This achievement indicates that our faculty is talented, dedicated, and productive as teachers and researchers,” he said.
Top Ten Universities of Pakistan
|No.
|University
|City
|Worldwide Ranking
|1
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|Mardan
|157
|2
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|Islamabad
|201–250
|3
|Government College University Faisalabad
|Faisalabad
|251–300
|4
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|Lahore
|251–300
|5
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|Islamabad
|251–300
|6
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|Bahawalpur
|351–400
|7
|University of Sargodha
|Sargodha
|351–400
|8
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|Multan
|401+
|9
|Government College University Lahore
|Lahore
|401+
|10
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University
|Rawalpindi
|401+
Top Ten Universities Worldwide
|Rank
|University
|Country
|1
|Nanyang Technological University
|Singapore
|2
|Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University, Paris
|France
|3
|The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
|Hong Kong
|4
|Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
|South Korea
|5
|City University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|6
|Maastricht University
|Netherlands
|7
|Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies – Pisa
|Italy
|8
|Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH)
|South Korea
|9
|University of Technology Sydney
|Australia
|10
|Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST)
|South Korea