Balochistan Govt is Constructing 49 New Dams in the Province

In a bid to irrigate thousands of acres of land, the government of Balochistan has decided to construct around 49 new dams having an estimated cost of Rs. 6.451 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the details, the construction of these dams would help reduce water scarcity and improve groundwater levels in certain areas.

The provincial government will initiate the construction of new dams in near future, expedite the construction work on the development of dams and increase the allocation in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the current financial year.

In the financial year 2021-22, Rs. 298 million has been allocated for the construction of the Awaran Dam and the development of the Command Area from a total estimated cost of Rs. 1.492 billion to harvest rainwater as the area was dependent on groundwater,” an official said.

Rs. 860.868 million has been spent by the government on the development of Phase II of the Command Area Development of Mirani Dam and Sabkazai Dam and Rs. 572.682 million has been reserved for Command Areas of these dams in Phase III.

Similarly, Rs. 400 million has been earmarked for Kachhi Canal Command Area’s development.