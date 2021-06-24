Asad Umar Urges WHO to Take Universal Decision on Vaccine Acceptability

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Special Initiatives Asad Umar has urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to take a universal decision about the vaccines that are acceptable for traveling instead of each country making its own decision on vaccine acceptability.

“Vaccine acceptability decisions have to be taken by a global institution like WHO,” tweeted Minister Umar who also heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

“Each country deciding which vaccine is acceptable for travel to that country is creating chaos. The health & well-being of world citizens cannot become hostage to global geo-strategic rivalries,” he added.

Besides AstraZeneca, most of the vaccines that are being administered to people in Pakistan are Chinese, but many countries, including Saudi Arabia, do not accept the Chinese vaccines.

Meanwhile, the NCOC has announced an increase in the gap between the two doses of Chinese vaccines to 6 weeks as compared to the earlier decided three-week gap between the two doses of Sinopharm and a four-week gap for both the Sinovac doses.