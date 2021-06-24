NIC LUMS is Now Accepting Applications for New Cohort

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has begun the application process for the eighth cohort of the National Incubation Center (NICL).

The application deadline is 25 July, and interested candidates can visit niclahore.com/apply to register.

Under the NICL program, startups are given the opportunity to compete in the Capstone Investor Summit where they have a chance to pitch their ideas and attract pre-seed rounds of funding from prominent venture capital investors.

Induction to the NICL program is a competitive process in which the applications of entrepreneurs, visionaries, problem solvers, and business enthusiasts are reviewed by the members of the NICL’s Foundation Council that is comprised mostly of successful entrepreneurs who had their own share of startup success in the past.

Once reviewed, the startups with the most potential for impact and success are selected and bootstrapped into an over-the-clock training curriculum under the NICL’s top-tier LUMS faculty and renowned experts.