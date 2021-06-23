Young Adults Are More Stressed Due to The Pandemic: Research

Research led by investigators at the Saint James School of Medicine has revealed that increased screen time among young adults during the pandemic is leading to a rise in pandemic-related distress.

The study correlated the increase in time spent viewing entertainment on a screen prior to and during the pandemic with changes in anxiety scores.

ALSO READ

AstraZeneca Vaccine is Very Effective Against Indian COVID-19 Variant

Compared to non-students, students scored higher in stress-induced because of the pandemic.

This research will be presented at the World Microbe Forum that is taking place online between 20 to 24 June.

ALSO READ

CanSino and Local Hospitals Have Played With the Lives of Thousands of Pakistanis

The presenting author on the research and M.D. candidate at Saint James School of Medicine, Michelle Wiciak, said,