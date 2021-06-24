PTA Renews 3G/4G Licenses of Three Operators in AJK and GB

The cellular license renewal ceremony for Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan was held today at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad.

Three Cellular Mobile Operators, i.e., Telenor Pakistan, PMCL (Jazz), and PTML (Ufone), have deposited payment (50 percent of the PTA determined license fee) amounting to Rs. 3.19 billion against their license renewal fee with PTA.

On the occasion, Chairman PTA lauded the efforts of the cellular operators for playing a crucial role in providing connectivity across these regions. He also appreciated the tireless efforts of concerned officials of PTA, FAB, and MoIT for the timely conclusion of the renewal process.

He further stated that AJ&K and GB are the prime areas of tourism in Pakistan and the license renewal will pave the way for the provision of 3G/4G and Next Generation Mobile Services to the consumers of these areas as well as to the tourists.

Continuous efforts are being made to bring state-of-the-art telecommunication services to far-flung areas enabling access to a multitude of opportunities for businesses, education, and health.

On this occasion, Secretary IT & T, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, congratulated the mobile operators on the renewal of licenses. He said that AJ&K and GB have immense importance in government policies, and it is the government’s priority to provide advanced telecom services in these regions.

He said that there are vast opportunities for public-private collaboration in various sectors, including telecoms.

It is pertinent to mention that license renewals will not only contribute towards the uninterrupted provision of better telecom services to the people of AJ&K and GB but will also help in the promotion of competition and investment in the telecom sector.

The event was attended by Federal Secretary for IT & Telecommunication, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Chairman PTA, Major General Amir Azim Bajwa (R), Member Finance PTA, Muhammad Naveed, and Member Compliance & Enforcement PTA, Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar. Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), Joint Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Council, Deputy Secretary (Finance) and Deputy Secretary (Welfare & Development) AJ&K Council, and senior officers of PTA. CEOs of Telenor, Jazz, and Ufone, along with senior representatives of CMOs, also attended the event.